Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Organization that founded Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox donates $4,000 for in-patient dialysis

Rita Larson, past co-president of the King’s Daughters and Sons Silver Belles Circle (center), presents a $4,000 donation dated May 2, 2026, in support of acute dialysis care at Silver Cross Hospital to Tracy Simons, executive director of the Silver Cross Foundation (left), and Scott Paddock, senior vice president of external affairs at Silver Cross Hospital.

Rita Larson, past co-president of the King’s Daughters and Sons Silver Belles Circle (center), presents a $4,000 donation dated May 2, 2026, in support of acute dialysis care at Silver Cross Hospital to Tracy Simons, executive director of the Silver Cross Foundation (left), and Scott Paddock, senior vice president of external affairs at Silver Cross Hospital. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital.)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The Silver Belles Circle of King’s Daughters and Sons recently donated $4,000 to support inpatient dialysis at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The International Order of King’s Daughters and Sons founded Silver Cross Hospital in 1895 on Joliet’s East side, according to the hospital website.

The King’s Daughter’s main focus is to support Silver Cross Hospital’s acute dialysis program. Since 1975, the organization has donated $530,000, according to the website.

The donation will fund updated dialysis education and clinical reference materials from the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, which is widely recognized as the gold standard for evidence-based dialysis practices, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Silver Cross’ inpatient dialysis care supports hospitalized patients experiencing acute and chronic kidney conditions, according to the release.

New LenoxWill CountyHealth CareSilver Cross HospitalEducationHealthWill County Front HeadlinesBusinessShaw Local Front Headlines
Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.