Organization that founded Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox donates $4,000 for in-patient dialysis

Rita Larson, past co-president of the King’s Daughters and Sons Silver Belles Circle (center), presents a $4,000 donation dated May 2, 2026, in support of acute dialysis care at Silver Cross Hospital to Tracy Simons, executive director of the Silver Cross Foundation (left), and Scott Paddock, senior vice president of external affairs at Silver Cross Hospital. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital.)

The Silver Belles Circle of King’s Daughters and Sons recently donated $4,000 to support inpatient dialysis at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

The International Order of King’s Daughters and Sons founded Silver Cross Hospital in 1895 on Joliet’s East side, according to the hospital website.

The King’s Daughter’s main focus is to support Silver Cross Hospital’s acute dialysis program. Since 1975, the organization has donated $530,000, according to the website.

The donation will fund updated dialysis education and clinical reference materials from the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, which is widely recognized as the gold standard for evidence-based dialysis practices, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Silver Cross’ inpatient dialysis care supports hospitalized patients experiencing acute and chronic kidney conditions, according to the release.