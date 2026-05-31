Millsdale Road rail crossing in Joliet to close 2 days for repairs

The Millsdale Road crossing in Joliet will be closed Monday and Tuesday, June 1 and 2, 2026. (Provided by Illinois Department of Transportation)

Millsdale Road will be closed at the Union Pacific railroad crossing, located between Illinis Route 53 and Centerpoint Way in Joliet, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday.

The temporary closure is necessary for the railroad to make repairs to the crossing, the city of Joliet said.

The crossing will remain closed for approximately 48 hours, through Tuesday. During this time, no through traffic will be permitted on Millsdale Road at the railroad crossing, the city said.

To help maintain access for affected businesses, the Illinois Department of Transportation has granted temporary truck access to the portion of Millsdale Road east of the railroad tracks via Route 53 for the duration of the repairs.

The public and commercial vehicles are encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted detour routes, and allow additional travel time, the city said,