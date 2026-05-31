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The Herald-News

Joliet to begin water main construction on Glenwood Avenue

Expected to be completed in August

Pipe for the Ingalls Avenue water main project is stacked up along a side street on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Joliet.

The city of Joliet will begin water main work on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, June 1. (Bob Okon)

By Judy Harvey

Construction on the the new water main along Glenwood Avenue between Larkin Avenue and Springfield Avenue in Joliet is scheduled to begin Monday.

The work will require traffic to be reduced to a single lane in each direction, the city of Joliet said.

Traffic patterns will be modified throughout construction during different stages of the project that is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 15, the city said.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

The work is part of the Glenwood Avenue and West Acres Water Main Improvement Project.

Information about the project can be found by visiting www.joliet.gov/construction-zone. Questions can be directed to the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.

JolietConstructionRoad WorkWaterInfrastructureShaw Local Front Headlines
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.