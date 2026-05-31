Joliet to begin water main construction on Glenwood Avenue

The city of Joliet will begin water main work on Glenwood Avenue on Monday, June 1. (Bob Okon)

Construction on the the new water main along Glenwood Avenue between Larkin Avenue and Springfield Avenue in Joliet is scheduled to begin Monday.

The work will require traffic to be reduced to a single lane in each direction, the city of Joliet said.

Traffic patterns will be modified throughout construction during different stages of the project that is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 15, the city said.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work.

The work is part of the Glenwood Avenue and West Acres Water Main Improvement Project.