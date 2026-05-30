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The Herald-News

Construction begins Monday on Illinois Route 53 in Elwood

Road work sign

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin Culvert replacement work on Illinois Route 53 over Grant Creek on Monday.

By Judy Harvey

Culvert replacement work on Illinois Route 53 (Chicago Street) over Grant Creek, between Schweitzer and Hoff roads, in Elwood, will begin, weather permitting, Monday.

To complete the work, Route 53 will be reduced from two lanes to one in both directions between Schweitzer and Hoff roads for the duration of the project, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The $5 million project is anticipated to be completed in late November, said IDOT.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes are encouraged.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.

Will County Front HeadlinesWill CountyRoad WorkConstructionIllinois Department of TransportationTrafficRoads
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.