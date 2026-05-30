Construction begins Monday on Illinois Route 53 in Elwood

The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin Culvert replacement work on Illinois Route 53 over Grant Creek on Monday.

Culvert replacement work on Illinois Route 53 (Chicago Street) over Grant Creek, between Schweitzer and Hoff roads, in Elwood, will begin, weather permitting, Monday.

To complete the work, Route 53 will be reduced from two lanes to one in both directions between Schweitzer and Hoff roads for the duration of the project, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The $5 million project is anticipated to be completed in late November, said IDOT.

The public can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Alternate routes are encouraged.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and X.