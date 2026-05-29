Getting behind the wheel on Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway

Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani waits to leave the pit area and onto the track at the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

NASCAR will return to Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway this coming Fourth of July weekend, running events July 3-5.

It will be the first time NASCAR has run the venue in seven years, with practice and the ARCA Menards Series running Friday, July 3, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, July 4 and the eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series main event at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 5.

Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani exits one of the race cars during the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

This year’s event is the first time NASCAR has raced in Joliet since 2019. The track opened in 2001.

Look for Shaw Local sport reporter Hart Pisani’s experience taking the wheel on the 1.5-mile oval for the NASCAR Racing Experience later this week in the Herald-News and at www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news.

Members of the media, including Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani, second from left watch an orientation video at the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Members of the media are given last minute instruction before getting behind the wheel at the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani comes out of turn 4 at the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Shaw Local reporter Hart Pisani completes a lap at the NASCAR Racing Experience at the Chicagoland Speedway on Friday, May 29, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)