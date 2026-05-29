Getting behind the wheel on Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway
Shaw Local reporter takes a drive ahead of NASCAR’s return in July
By J.T. Pedelty
NASCAR will return to Joliet’s Chicagoland Speedway this coming Fourth of July weekend, running events July 3-5.
It will be the first time NASCAR has run the venue in seven years, with practice and the ARCA Menards Series running Friday, July 3, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday, July 4 and the eero 400 NASCAR Cup Series main event at 5 p.m., Sunday, July 5.
This year’s event is the first time NASCAR has raced in Joliet since 2019. The track opened in 2001.
Look for Shaw Local sport reporter Hart Pisani’s experience taking the wheel on the 1.5-mile oval for the NASCAR Racing Experience later this week in the Herald-News and at www.shawlocal.com/the-herald-news.