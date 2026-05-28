Joliet police seek suspect accused of using credit card skimming device at grocery store

A photo of a male suspect accused of using a card skimming device on May 23, 2026, at El Ranchito Supermarket, 561 E. Cass St., according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department, which provided the photo. (Photo provided by courtesy of Joliet Police Department)

Police are searching for a man who is accused of using a skimming device on a credit card terminal at El Ranchito Supermarket in Joliet.

About 2:25 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to El Ranchito Supermarket, 561 E. Cass St., after receiving information that a male suspect had allegedly “attached a skimming device to a credit card terminal at one of the store’s checkout lanes,” according to a statement from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers reviewed store surveillance video, which showed the suspect briefly removing an “unknown object” from his wallet and making contact with the credit card terminal before completing his transaction, English said.

The suspect fled on foot when confronted by a store employee, and officers were not able to find him after searching the area, English said.

Officers recovered the skimming device used by the suspect, English said.

Police provided a picture and a description of the suspect.

The suspect wore a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, black shoes and a tan hat.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Joliet Police Detective Jeff German at 815-724-3029.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.