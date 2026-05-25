Memorial Day tribute in Plainfield a long tradition

Several hundred people gathered in Settlers’ Park in Plainfield on Monday in what has been a long tradition of commemorating Memorial Day in the village.
“We want to pay tribute to the soldiers who have given their lives for our country,” said Sandy Krzywanos of Plainfield.
“We just want to participate,” added her husband, Ron.
The event is organized each year by American Legion Marne Post 13, which was created in 1919 after World War I.
The Memorial Day tradition may go back to to the founding of the post said Past Commander Greg Roach, who served as master of ceremonies on Monday.
No one was quite sure when it started.
Past Commander Lee Perignon, a post member for 54 years, said the ceremony already was under way before he joined.
The turnout Monday indicated the tradition is still strong.
“It’s always good to see a whole great crowd that supports everything we do in the veteran community,” current Post Commander James Castaneda told the gathering. “It’s a good thing to see the crowd grow every year.”
Three bands from Plainfield Central, Plainfield North and Plainfield East high schools joined the ceremony along with other organizations.
It was a solemn ceremony in which Roach read off the names of those who have died in the current “Epic Fury” conflict.
Post Chaplain Dave LeVally gave prayers for those who died in service.
“Hear our prayers for those who gave their lives in service,” Levally prayed, “and accept the gift of their service.”