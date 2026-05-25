Memorial Day tribute in Plainfield a long tradition

Dave "Frenchie" LaFrancis and other members of American Legion Marne Post 13 in Plainfield wear the uniforms of World War I soldiers that reflect the origin of the post in 1919 during a Memorial Day service at Settlers' Park in Plainfield on Monday. May 25, 2026 (Bob Okon)

Several hundred people gathered in Settlers’ Park in Plainfield on Monday in what has been a long tradition of commemorating Memorial Day in the village.

“We want to pay tribute to the soldiers who have given their lives for our country,” said Sandy Krzywanos of Plainfield.

Cadet Squadron Commander James Giertuga (front center), Cadet AIC Jehmere Morris (left) and other members of the Civil Air Patrol Lewis Composit Squadron stand at attention during the Memorial Day service at Settlers' Park in Plainfield. May 25, 2026 (Bob Okon)

“We just want to participate,” added her husband, Ron.

The event is organized each year by American Legion Marne Post 13, which was created in 1919 after World War I.

One of three wreaths laid at the Memorial Day ceremony in Plainfield on Monday is brought to the Forever Monument, which was moved to Settlers' Park from its previous location on Route 59. May 25, 2026 (Bob Okon)

The Memorial Day tradition may go back to to the founding of the post said Past Commander Greg Roach, who served as master of ceremonies on Monday.

No one was quite sure when it started.

The Schwab family brings a wreath to the Tribute Memorial at Settlers' Park in Plainfield during Memorial Day services on Monday. Helen Schwab, who died in November and lost her son, Jeff, to a peacetime military death in 1984, was instrumental in the creation of the memorial. May 25, 2026 (Bob Okon)

Past Commander Lee Perignon, a post member for 54 years, said the ceremony already was under way before he joined.

The turnout Monday indicated the tradition is still strong.

Caden DeGraaf, a member of the Plainfield Central High School marching band, holds the flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at Settlers' Park in Plainfield on Monday. May 25, 2026 (Bob Okon)

“It’s always good to see a whole great crowd that supports everything we do in the veteran community,” current Post Commander James Castaneda told the gathering. “It’s a good thing to see the crowd grow every year.”

Three bands from Plainfield Central, Plainfield North and Plainfield East high schools joined the ceremony along with other organizations.

The oldest of the three monuments in Settlers' Park in Plainfield paying tribute to those who died serving their country is seen during a Memorial Day service on Monday. May 25, 2026 (Bob Okon)

It was a solemn ceremony in which Roach read off the names of those who have died in the current “Epic Fury” conflict.

Post Chaplain Dave LeVally gave prayers for those who died in service.

Greg Roach, past commander of American Legion Marne Post 13 in Plainfield, reads the names of soldiers who died during the current "Epic Fury" military engagement in the Middle East during a Memorial Day service in Plainfield on Monday. May 25, 2026 (Bob Okon)

“Hear our prayers for those who gave their lives in service,” Levally prayed, “and accept the gift of their service.”