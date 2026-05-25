Lockport Township will host ninth annual senior expo

Over 600 seniors visited the Lockport Township Senior Expo in 2025. (Photo Provided by the Lockport Township Government)

Lockport Township is inviting the public to its annual senior expo.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on June 3 at the township government office, 1463 Farrell Road in Lockport.

The senior expo is “dedicated to providing information on services that promote health, safety and the overall well-being of senior citizens,” a news release from the township said.

More than 40 local organizations will be available to offer insights into their programs.

The event will feature immunizations for pneumonia, shingles, RSV and more from OSCO Pharmacy. Only an insurance card and ID are required, the township said.

Additionally, a shred truck will be available in the parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. Raffle prizes, an ice cream social and more giveaways will be available, the township said.

The first 400 visitors will receive a special walk-in prize, and no reservation is necessary, the township said.

For more information on the senior expo, contact the supervisor’s office at 815-838-0380.