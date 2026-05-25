Lockport launches new farmers market, creates ‘visibility’ for small businesses

Attendees at the Lockport Trackside Farmers Market on Saturday, May 23, 2026, near the Lockport Metra train station parking lot. (Felix Sarver)

A Lockport farmers market began Saturday and one city official described it as the “perfect way” to spend the day supporting local farmers, small businesses and makers in the community.

The Trackside Lockport Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at Lockport Metra Station, 133 W. 13th St. The event will last throughout the summer and conclude Sept. 19.

Some of the vendors at Saturday’s event include Pops and Pearls, which sells dirty sodas, Home Run Harvest, JP’s Pancake-Waffle Mix, Plot Twist Books and Gigawatt Coffee Roasters.

“We’re all about freshness, high quality and affordability,” said James Ravnic, the lead roaster for Gigawatt Coffee Roasters.

Other vendors included The Kneady Therapist and Love and Luck Apothecary.

James Ravnic, lead roaster for Gigawatt Coffee Roasters, pours coffee for a customer on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at Lockport Trackside Farmers Market. (Felix Sarver)

Chicago Street Markets curate vendor events and farmer markets, such as the one in Lockport and at Joliet’s City Square.

“My business model is I want to support other small businesses that don’t have or not able to have a brick and mortar,” said Michelle Arana, who founded Chicago Street Markets.

Arana said the farmers markets create “visibility” for small businesses. She said Lockport city officials were “very supportive” and “very encouraging” of the farmers market.

Arana said there are nonprofits that are at the event and free spaces for local organizations to “get the word out” on social services.

“The city of Lockport and the chamber of commerce will be here, most likely every week, just if citizens have any questions, they can come directly here and speak to someone from the city,” Arana said.

A booth for JP's Pancake-Waffle Mix on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Lockport Trackside Farmers Market. (Felix Sarver)

Arana said she’s always looking for local vendors and they can apply at chistreetmarkets.com.

At Lockport City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, Alderwoman Susan King called the event a “vibrant outdoor market” that features a wide variety of local vendors, fresh produce, baked goods and artisan products.

“It’s a perfect way to spend a Saturday morning while supporting local farmers, small businesses and makers in our community,” King said.