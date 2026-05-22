Pritzker joins Joliet, Will County officials to celebrate new I-80 bridges construction

Governor JB Pritzker speaks the construction kickoff for the new Interstate 80 Des Plaines River bridges as Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant and Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy look on on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Gov. JB Pritzker joined local leaders on Friday to celebrate the construction of new Interstate 80 bridges that cross the Des Plaines River in Joliet.

The project began in early May and marks the final phase of the $1.3 billion multi-year I-80 rehabilitation and modernization, which is considered a key piece of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to a statement from Pritzker’s office.

Pritzker appeared at the news conference in Joliet with Mayor Terry D’Arcy, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, and state senators Rachel Ventura and Meg Loughran Cappel.

Pritzker said in 2019 the state “kicked off a new day” with the beginning of a “turnaround” on infrastructure that was impacted by years of deferred maintenance and neglect.

“The turnaround really is evident right here in Joliet as we break ground on the final phase of the largest project, as part of the most significant state infrastructure upgrade in Illinois history,” Pritzker said.

The new $164 million Des Plaines River bridges are considered the “centerpieces and most complex elements” of the I-80 project, and it is currently the largest active project for the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to Pritzker’s office.

Governor JB Pritzker talks with a guest at the construction kickoff for the new Interstate 80 Des Plaines River bridges on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The current Des Plaines River bridge was built in the 1960s, and it will be replaced with two wider, concrete structures 300 feet to the north, according to Pritzker’s office.

The new bridges are slated for completion in 2028, and the old bridges will be demolished in 2029.

Gia Biagi, the state’s Department of Transportation secretary, said the new bridges will make the quality of life “a whole lot better” in Joliet and Will County “for many years to come.”

This year, the state expects to complete 13 miles of additional lanes, reconstructed interchanges, safety upgrades, and capacity improvements on the I-80 corridor.

By the end of the year, the state anticipates completing about 80% of the I-80 corridor improvements.

Biagi thanked the public for their patience with I-80 improvements.

“Thank you for your patience. Stick with us. We’re going to get it done. We’re almost there,” she said.

D’Arcy said anyone who rides I-80 knows not only the importance of the corridor for the city but to commerce and transportation across the nation.

“Our intermodal carries about 4% of the nation’s GDP right now, and I’ve heard that’s going to double over the years. The undertaking that the governor and our legislators have put into place is going to help us grow into that next decade and beyond,” D’Arcy said.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, left, Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy and Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant listen to Governor JB Pritzker talk at the construction kickoff for the new Interstate 80 Des Plaines River bridges on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Pritzker’s office cited research from the Will County Center for Economic Development that said I-80 in Joliet carries about 80,000 vehicles a day, about 25% of which are trucks, and it serves as the “backbone of a booming freight and logistics economy” with 90,000 jobs tied to transportation and related industries in the region.

“The value of freight passing through Will County is well over $600 billion annually,” state officials said.

Bertino-Tarrant said every year, elected officials have heard complaints about I-80, specifically the Des Plaines River bridges.

“Because of Governor Pritzker, IDOT and all the legislators who voted for Rebuild Illinois, the idea of replacing this bridge is more than just a hypothetical idea. It’s a reality. Once completed, this project will be transformational for Will County and the entire state,” Bertino-Tarrant said.

Ventura said as a Joliet native she’s crossed the Des Plaines River bridges “countless times” in her life, and she is proud to see this “long-awaited project finally move forward.”

Ventura said the bridge is not only critical for families and commuters but also for the regional and national economy. She said millions of trucks pass through the I-80 corridor every year, delivering products across the nation.

“It is truly the crossroads of America,” Ventura said.

The I-80 project is redesigning and rebuilding 16 miles from Ridge Road in Minooka to U.S. Route 30 in Joliet and New Lenox, according to Pritzker’s office.

Rebuilt and improved interchanges will be at Interstate 55, Larkin Avenue, Center Street, Chicago Street, Richards Street, and Briggs Street in Joliet, according to Pritzker’s office.