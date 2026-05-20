Joliet group hosting drivers license, state ID assistance program

A comparison of the standard Illinois driver’s license compared to a Real ID. Photos were provided by the Secretary of State’s Office.

New Day Employment Network (NDEN), in partnership with the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and the Justice Alliance, will host a free driver’s license and state ID assistance event on Friday

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Joliet Public Library Downtown Branch, 150 N. Ottawa St., Joliet.

The event is open to the public and will provide assistance with driving record inquiries, license reinstatement guidance, state ID and driver’s license appointment scheduling, and information on required documents and next steps, according to a news release from the New Day Employment Network.

State IDs and driver’s licenses will not be issued onsite. Walk-ins are welcome and assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, the organization said.

“This event is about helping people remove barriers and move forward with confidence,” said Pamela Fort, Executive Director of NDEN.

http://www.newdayemploymentnetwork.org