Joliet Junior College board to consider censures against trustee for comments at city council meeting

Joliet Junior College trustee Maureen Broderick attends the State of College Address on Oct. 8, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees will consider approving three censures against a trustee for her comments at a Joliet City Council meeting.

The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting at JJC lists three censures against Trustee Maureen Broderick under new business. The proposed items for the censures alleged Broderick violated board policies for committing the following conduct:

• Broderick identified herself as a trustee at the April 20 city council meeting and “stated on behalf” of the board “its opposition to a matter on the city’s agenda.”

• Broderick indicated the board “was unaware of what was going on and voiced opposition to a matter” which the board was “fully aware of and agreed to support” pursuant to action taken at a March 11 board meeting.

• Broderick disclosed the board had “discussed a matter in closed/executive session.”

On April 13, Shaw Local reported on the Joliet Plan Commission approving an amended Planned Unit Development ordinance that restricted occupancy at the Rock Run Residences apartments to students and others affiliated with JJC.

A city staff report said the apartments would not be viable if the tenancy was limited to people affiliated with JJC “due to demonstrated limited demand from JJC students, staff and faculty.”

At the time, a JJC spokeswoman issued a statement saying in part, “Neither the college nor the foundation has any ownership interest in the apartments. We are aware that some JJC students choose to live at Rock Run due to its proximity to campus.”

Rock Run Residences was originally built as Centennial Commons to provide apartment housing for Joliet Junior College students. A sign seen on April 13, 2026. (Bob Okon)

After the plan commission vote, the matter was brought before the city council at the April 20 meeting.

Former JJC Board Chairman Robert Wunderlich and Broderick were at the meeting.

Wunderlich opposed the amendment to the ordinance and told the council to keep in the place the residency requirement that was part of the Planned Unit Development agreement.

Broderick spoke about the issue after she was invited to the podium by Joliet City Council member Jan Quillman, who saw Broderick raise her hand.

Broderick began her remarks by telling the council she is a college trustee.

“It was only the [JJC] president and the attorney that have talked to the seller and the buyer situation. We did not as the board have anything to do with it. We just heard about it in our closed session,” Broderick said at the time.

Broderick said Wunderlich wanted the Planned Unit Development agreement stayed in place for the safety of the students and the environment.

“And that is the main concern that we have, that I’m going to say is I have, too, as the fact that we want to make sure it instills safety for our students, because they are our primary focus,” she said.

At the April 21 council meeting, JJC Board Chairman Jim Budzinski said his role is to speak on behalf of the board as a whole and reflect the “decisions and positions” taken by trustees at public meetings.

Jim Budzinski, chairman of the Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees, speaking during a board meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Junior College)

“The leadership at Joliet Junior College and the current Board of Trustees were made aware of the proposed amendment to the Planned Unit Development and are supportive of and in peace with the city’s consideration of this amendment,” Budzinski said.

The City Council voted 6-3 to remove a restriction limiting residency for the apartment complex to students and others affiliated with JJC.

Broderick has not been the only JJC trustee to speak at a City Council meeting this year. But she is the only one facing censures for those comments.

At the March 16 meeting, a JJC official spoke in favor of the data center on behalf of the college but Trustee Alicia Morales voiced her opposition to the project.

Morales disclosed she is a JJC trustee but she was “speaking as a private citizen.”

“The position being presented by the college tonight reflects the administration’s perspective and not necessarily that of the board or its individual members like myself,” Morales said at the meeting.