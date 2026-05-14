Online master gardener training available for Will, Grundy and Kankakee residents

The University of Illinois Extension will host a summer 2026 session of online master gardener training for residents of Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties. Pictured is master gardener Jen Vock. (Photo provided by University of Illinois Extension )

The University of Illinois Extension will host a summer session of online master gardener training for residents of Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Illinois Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who use their love and talents for gardening to share with others.

The cost is $300 and includes a print training manual shipped to your address and access to a PDF version of the manual.

Registration ends Monday. Online training begins in June.

University of Illinois Extension educators and specialists will teach the class.

To register and for more information, contact Nancy Kuhajda, horticulture educator at kuhajda@illinois.edu or 815-727-9296.