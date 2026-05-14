Joliet foster grandparent has volunteered almost 20,000 hours and ‘goes above and beyond with the children’

In February, Phyllis Holmes of Joliet reached 19,302 volunteer hours with the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Foster Grandparent Program. Holmes poses with some of her students at the Broadway Head Start Center in April. (Photo provided by Catholic Chari)

Phyllis Holmes of Joliet reached 19,505.50 volunteer hours with the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Foster Grandparent Program on April 27.

Holmes has served in the program at the Broadway Head Start Center for 16 years, and the program’s coordinator, Mari Ruiz, is extremely pleased with Holmes.

Phyllis is a joy to have in our program,“ Ruiz said. ”She is loved by the children, staff, teachers and other volunteers. She has volunteered at a few different sites throughout her time with us, but has been at the Broadway Head Start Center the longest. Phyllis goes above and beyond with the children and enjoys every minute of it."

Head Start is a federally funded early childhood and family support service program for low-income children ages 6 weeks through 5 years old.

In Will County, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet has been the Head Start grant recipient since 1991, said Kathy Fudge-White, director of the early childhood services division for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet.

Nationally, Head Start serves more than 800,000 pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschool children, Fudge-White said.

In 2025, Head Start served more than 800 Will County families a year with an $8.4 million budget, Fudge-White said.

Volunteers with the Foster Grandparents Program at Catholic Charities are Will County adults age 55 and older who work with children with special needs at local elementary schools and preschools, according to the Catholic Charities website.

Foster Grandparents typically volunteer 20 hours a week and may receive a modest tax-free stipend and mileage reimbursement if income-eligible, according to the website.

Ruiz said Holmes “takes public transportation, but rain or shine, she is there.”

“Phyllis is an example of what our mission is all about,” Ruiz said. “She has a saying that she uses and tells everyone, ‘Make today better than yesterday.’”

Holmes said she learned about the Foster Grandparent program from another volunteer and was immediately interested.

“I was sitting at home, and I don’t like sitting at home. It’s boring.” Holmes said. “But my family all lived out of town; I had one daughter who did live in town, but she’d passed on. I said, ‘No more. I need to do something.’ So I jumped on it and have been with them ever since.”

Holmes said that most of her students are Hispanic children, but the language is no barrier, even if they don’t understand each other’s words.

In February, Phyllis Holmes of Joliet reached 19,302 volunteer hours with the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Foster Grandparent Program. Holmes has served in the program at the Broadway Head Start Center for 16 years. (Photo provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet)

“At least they know I’m here and I’m going to listen regardless,” Holmes said. “They know my feelings for them. I give them a smile and they give me a smile. They’re just a joy, they really are.”

Holmes said she works five hours a day, three days a week, helping the teachers with whatever they need that day, whether it’s singing or sitting at a table, assisting with projects.

The fact Holmes now uses oxygen to help her breathe is no barrier, she said. She just takes her machine with her, she said.

“I’m so blessed and excited to be at work, to be able to be with my students,” Holmes said.

In February, Phyllis Holmes of Joliet reached 19,302 volunteer hours with the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, Foster Grandparent Program. Holmes has served in the program at the Broadway Head Start Center for 16 years. (Photo provided by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet)

Holmes said the Foster Grandparent program changed her life, and she encourages any interested senior to apply.

“If you want to become a Foster Grandparent, we sure can use them,” Holmes said.

For more information on the program, call 815-724-1157 or email dsirek@cc-doj.org.