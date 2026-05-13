Will County joins Sharefest in holding food giveaway this week

Pallets of food are loaded into vehicles outside the Will County Office Building during a previous giveaway event held by Will County and Sharefest. (Gary Middendorf)

Will County and Sharefest will host a food giveaway on May 23.

The event is 9 a.m. to noon on May 23 at the Will County Office Building, 302 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

“Registration in advance is required to help expedite the process and move vehicles through the line quickly and orderly,” according to a news release. “Appointments are available in 10-minute increments, and attendees should arrive at the designated time slot.”

Time slots are available at ShareFestWillCounty.org.

Cars line up outside the Will County Office Building for a previous food giveaway held by Will County and Sharefest. (Gary Middendorf)

“ShareFest has been an outstanding partner in helping us provide food to residents throughout Will County,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in the release.

“With local uncertainty about the impact of federal SNAP changes and rising grocery prices, it is more important than ever to provide opportunities for assistance to families,” she said.

Attendees should enter the County Office Building parking lot from Scott Street.

“Volunteers will line up their vehicles and will load them with groceries,” according to the release. “Attendees must arrive within their scheduled time slot to avoid congestion.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up at ShareFestWillCounty.org.

Those interested in more information can contact the Will County Executive Office by email countyexec@willcounty.gov or by phone at 815-740-4601.