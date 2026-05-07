Frankfort firearm instructor charged with forgery of training certificate

A firearm instructor from Frankfort has been charged with issuing a false concealed carry firearm training certification in exchange for $300.

A grand jury on Thursday in Will County returned an indictment against Brenton Payne, 51, on felony charges of forgery and a misdemeanor charge of violation of the state’s Firearm Concealed Carry Act.

Illinois State Police investigated the case and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s Office is prosecuting the case in Will County.

Shaw Local contacted state police for further information on the case. Trooper Caleb Billingsley said “to protect the integrity of this investigation, no further information is available at this time.”

The indictment alleged on May 18, 2025, Payne had the “intent to defraud” when he “knowingly made a false” Illinois State Police concealed carry firearm training certificate.

The indictment alleged the document was “apparently capable of defrauding another” and the offense done “in exchange” for $300.

The indictment further alleged Payne, a certified firearm instructor, knowing provided “false certification” that an application “completed firearms training” as required under law.

A summons was issued for Payne to appear in court instead of a warrant for his arrest.