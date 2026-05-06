Nominations open for Joliet’s 2026 Neighborhood Hero Award program

The City of Joliet is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Neighborhood Hero Award Program.
The annual program recognizes residents who demonstrate “exceptional pride in their property and contribute positively to the beauty and spirit” of their neighborhoods, the city said in a news release.
Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals whose yards stand out for their care, creativity, and overall appearance, the city said.
Award recipients will be honored with a commemorative yard sign and formal recognition from the Joliet City Council.
To be eligible for the Neighborhood Hero Award, nominated properties must meet the following standards:
- Lawn is neat and well maintained
- Landscaping includes thoughtful use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping, or other decorative features
- Exterior of the residence is in good condition
- Landscaping reflects the resident’s own work
- No artificial flowers or plants are used
- Property has not received a Neighborhood Hero Award within the past 10 years
Nomination details
Nominations must be submitted by Monday, June 8. Each nomination should include the address of the property and a brief description explaining why the property is being nominated, including any notable improvements.
Submissions may be sent via email, neighborhoodhero@joliet.gov, or by mailing to:
City of Joliet
Attn: Neighborhood Hero Award Program
150 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60432
For questions, contact Planning Director Jayne Bernhard at 815-724-4052 or neighborhoodhero@joliet.gov.