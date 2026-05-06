Nominations open for Joliet’s 2026 Neighborhood Hero Award program

Sign posted at the home of a Joliet Neighborhood Hero award winner on May 7, 2025. (City of Joliet)

The City of Joliet is now accepting nominations for its 2026 Neighborhood Hero Award Program.

The annual program recognizes residents who demonstrate “exceptional pride in their property and contribute positively to the beauty and spirit” of their neighborhoods, the city said in a news release.

Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals whose yards stand out for their care, creativity, and overall appearance, the city said.

Award recipients will be honored with a commemorative yard sign and formal recognition from the Joliet City Council.

To be eligible for the Neighborhood Hero Award, nominated properties must meet the following standards:

Lawn is neat and well maintained

Landscaping includes thoughtful use of flowers, shrubs, trees, planting beds, hardscaping, or other decorative features

Exterior of the residence is in good condition

Landscaping reflects the resident’s own work

No artificial flowers or plants are used

Property has not received a Neighborhood Hero Award within the past 10 years

Nomination details

Nominations must be submitted by Monday, June 8. Each nomination should include the address of the property and a brief description explaining why the property is being nominated, including any notable improvements.

Submissions may be sent via email, neighborhoodhero@joliet.gov, or by mailing to:

City of Joliet

Attn: Neighborhood Hero Award Program

150 W. Jefferson St.

Joliet, IL 60432

For questions, contact Planning Director Jayne Bernhard at 815-724-4052 or neighborhoodhero@joliet.gov.