Will County Sheriff’s Office investigating infant’s death after ruled homicide

The Will County Sheriff's Office in 2018, in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The death of an infant from Plainfield Township has been deemed a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, 2-month-old Maverick Rowe was pronounced deceased at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago following an incident in Plainfield Township.

The cause of death was “multiple injuries” from an “assault,” according to Thursday’s daily case ledger from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The manner of Rowe’s death is a homicide.

The incident is under investigation by the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first responded to the incident about 5:53 p.m. Sunday to assist Lockport Township Fire Department for a “call of an unresponsive infant,” according to Elizabeth Matthews, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

“When our deputies arrived on scene, the child, a male 2-month-old, was being rushed by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The child, who was then airlifted in critical condition to Comer Children’s hospital for further treatment, died Tuesday night at the hospital,” Matthews said.