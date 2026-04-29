Plainfield’s Drauden Point School to hold Friendship Walk to support neurodivergence awareness

Many family activities are planned for the Drauden Point Middle School's Friendship Walk event to promote inclusion and support for neurodivergent students on Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Photo provided by. Plainfield School District 202)

Drauden Point Middle School is hosting its inaugural Friendship Walk this weekend to promote inclusion and support for neurodivergent students.

Neurodivergent refers to people who process information in a way that isn’t typical for their age.

This variation could include a diagnosed condition like autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), but neurodivergence itself is not a diagnosis.

“It just means the brain works differently than what is considered typical. It’s neither right nor wrong,” Plainfield School District 202 said in a news release.

The walk is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday at the school, 1911 Drauden Road, Plainfield.

The cost is $10 day of the event or $5 if you register by Friday.

Email the event organizer and Drauden Point FBI teacher Haley Koziel at hkoziol1@psd202.org for the registration link.

Events include:

• Walk around the school for inclusion

• Friendship bracelets

• Face painting

• Touch a fire truck

• Yard games

• Inflatable slide

• Concessions and raffle tickets for sale

“The Friendship Walk is modeled after the Best Buddies Walk in Chicago and is designed to bring the local community closer,” Koziel said in the release.

The goal of the local walk is to reach more District 202 students and involve more families and our community, she said.

“The Friendship Walk brings everyone together to celebrate inclusion and uplift our neurodivergent students,” Koziel said.