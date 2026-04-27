Will County deputies respond to Lincoln-Way East High School regarding online comments

A Lincoln-Way East High School resource officer requested assistance for the investigation of “potentially hateful and concerning” online comments and deputies have spoken with a “local juvenile suspect.”

About 10:40 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the request for assistance from the school resource officer with Lincoln-Way East in Frankfort.

Deputies “tracked down a local juvenile suspect,” and spoke with the juvenile and their family, according to a statement from Elizabeth Matthews, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

“No charges have been filed at this time, pending further investigation and the collection of additional evidence,” Matthews said.

The school was never placed on lockdown and there is “no threat to the community,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Matthews did not clarify whether the juvenile is a Lincoln-Way East student and if the “potentially hateful and concerning” comments made any reference to the school.

Jen Vujosevic, spokeswoman for Lincoln-Way High School District 210, said the district was “made aware of an individual who had posted hateful and concerning comments online.”

“In coordination with law enforcement, the administration addressed the situation immediately, speaking with the individual and their family. Appropriate action has been taken in accordance with our policies,” Vujosevic said.

Vujosevic also did not specify whether the “individual” is Lincoln-Way East student.