Lemont Fire District to break ground on new station

The Lemont Fire Protection District Fire Station 1 at 15900 New Avenue in Lemont. (Photo provided by Lemont Fire Protection District)

The Lemont Fire Protection District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for construction on a new station 1 at 15783 W. 127th St.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 1 at 127th Street and Walter Street.

The new station will replace the current Station 1 at 15900 New Avenue.

The location is aimed at improving emergency response times and serving the growing community, a news release from the fire district said.

The project is part of the district’s Minutes Matter initiative, a long-term plan developed with community input in conjunction with approval of a 2024 bond referendum to enhance emergency services.

“As our community continues to grow, so does the need for fast, reliable emergency response,” Fire Chief Dan Tasso said in the release. “This new station will help us improve response time and reach more residents quickly, while providing a high level of service when it matters most.”

District officials have said response times in some areas currently exceed eight minutes, longer than national benchmarks, the fire district said.

Residents are encouraged to attend the groundbreaking, meet district personnel and learn more about the project.