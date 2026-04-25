Encore Memory Care in Bolingbrook offers support group for dementia caregiving

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia is a full-time responsibility. Encore Memory Care in Bolingbrook hosts a monthly support group for family caregivers, a perfect space to gather, share and get guidance from others who understand what they are facing.

The group meets on the fourth Thursday of every month from 4 to 5 p.m. at 351 Lily Cache Lane in Bolingbrook.

Guided activities are provided for loved ones during each session, allowing caregivers to devote their full attention to their own needs.

More information about these support sessions is available at encore-memorycare.com/bolingbrook.