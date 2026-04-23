Logan Conroy, Caden Medler highlight Morris baseball win over Ottawa

Wednesday’s baseball game between Ottawa and Morris was one of those that could have gone either way.

It turned out to go Morris’ way, as Caden Medler reached on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh that allowed teammate RJ Kennedy to score the winning run all the way from second in a walk-off 5-4 win.

In the sixth inning, Medler pinch hit and delivered a one-out single on an 0-2 pitch with his team trailing 4-2. Medler went to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a single to right by Landon Norris. Norris went to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a bloop single to right by Logan Conroy to tie the game.

Conroy helped give Morris a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first when he slugged a triple to right-center, scoring leadoff hitter Mick Smith, and then scoring on a single by Sean Skrtich. In his other two at-bats, Conroy flew out to right, making all four of his at-bats to the opposite field.

“I hit the ball better to right,” Conroy said. “It helps me make sure I am staying back on the ball and driving it.

“This was one of those games where we had to keep grinding. After our last series [going 1-2 vs. LaSalle-Peru], it’s great to already win this series, but we have to keep it going.”

The two teams complete the three-game Interstate Eight Conference series Thursday at Ottawa.

The Pirates (6-7-1, 1-3-0) got on the board first in the top of the first. Rory Moore led off by getting hit by a pitch and went to second on a single by Adam Swanson. After a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, Ottawa had runners on first and third before George Shumway singled to left to score Moore for a 1-0 lead.

Morris (7-9, 3-2) countered with its two runs in the bottom of the first, but Ottawa kept the pressure on. The Pirates tied it in the second on an RBI single by Moore that scored Jack Carroll, who had reached on an error to lead off the inning and went to second on a single by Lucas Farabaugh. In the top of the third, Brendyn Fuchs led off with a walk and went to second on a single by Rizon Contreras. Shumway bunted the runners to second and third before Colt Bryson drove home Fuchs with a grounder to short for a 3-2 Ottawa lead. It stayed that way until the top of the sixth, when Farabaugh led off with a solo homer to right-center.

After Morris tied it in the bottom of the sixth, Ottawa closer Noah Marvin got the first two hitters out in the bottom of the seventh. Pinch-hitter Quinn Laurie drew a walk and Kennedy pinch-ran for him. Kennedy stole second with Medler at the plate, and Medler hit a sharp grounder to second. It was fielded cleanly, but the throw sailed over the first baseman’s head and Kennedy came around with the winning run.

“This was one of those games where a lot went right for us but the final score,” Ottawa coach Levi Ericson said. “We had some chances with guys on base early in the game, but we struck out too many times and didn’t move runners up. Then we made a late error and beat ourselves.

“Our pitchers [starter Jake Torres, relievers Bryson and Marvin] threw well, but we didn’t make the play at the end.”

Wyatt Schultz got the win for Morris, throwing three innings of two-hit relief with four strikeouts in relief of Cade Laudeman, who allowed five hits and three runs (two earned) and struck out four in four innings. Smith was 2 for 3 for Morris, while Norris was 2 for 2 with an RBI, Conroy was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and Bryce Lee was 2 for 3 with a double. Center fielder Grady Hutchcraft made two sparkling defensive plays, chasing down long fly balls near the fence.

“We stayed in it,” Morris coach Todd Kein said. “Wyatt Schultz gets a lot of credit for that. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win. That’s all we can ask. We also hit the ball hard at the right time here and there. There are still some growing pains in the batter’s box, but we are doing what we can to maximize our chance of success.

“A big example of that was Caden Medler coming in and getting a two-out pinch-hit on an 0-2 pitch. And Mick Smith and Logan Conroy at the top of the lineup, there is so much speed there that we can do a lot when they are both on base. It was nice to see Logan Conroy conscious of how their defense was playing and going to the right side. I also can’t say enough glowing things about how Grady Hutchcraft has played center field for us.”