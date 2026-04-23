Joliet man killed in Rockdale crash

The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Rockdale on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Capitol News Illinois)

A Joliet man who died in a crash along U.S. Route 6 in Rockdale has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Roberto Carlos Machado-Lopez, 41, was pronounced dead at 2:53 pm on Tuesday at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet as a result of a crash that occurred on Route 6 west of Brandon Road, the coroner’s office said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday. Final cause and manner will be determined following an autopsy and police and toxicological reports.