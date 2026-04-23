Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
The Herald-News

Joliet man killed in Rockdale crash

Capitol News Illinois file photo of an Illinois State Police car outside of the Illinois State Capitol.

The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Rockdale on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Capitol News Illinois)

By Judy Harvey

A Joliet man who died in a crash along U.S. Route 6 in Rockdale has been identified by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Roberto Carlos Machado-Lopez, 41, was pronounced dead at 2:53 pm on Tuesday at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet as a result of a crash that occurred on Route 6 west of Brandon Road, the coroner’s office said.

The Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday. Final cause and manner will be determined following an autopsy and police and toxicological reports.

Shaw Local Front HeadlinesWill CountyJolietRockdaleBreakingIllinois State PolicePoliceLocal NewsCrashFatal
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.