Joliet high school students compete at state drafting and design competition

Joliet Central students (from left) Nathaniel Gabriel, Juan Rociles Alvarado and Ozziel Lara competed on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at the 49th annual Illinois Design Educators Association State Drafting and Design Competition at Illinois State University in Normal. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Students from Joliet Township High School District 204 demonstrated their advanced drafting and design skills at the 49th annual Illinois Design Educators Association State Drafting and Design Competition.

The event was held on April 11 at Illinois State University in Normal.

Four students from Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools competed with top talent from across the state in multiple Computer Aided Drafting categories.

From Joliet Central, Ozziel Lara competed in Assembly Modeling, Juan Rociles Alvarado competed in 2D Machine CAD and Nathanial Gabriel competed in 3D Machine CAD. Joliet West’s Zachary Oganovich also competed in 3D Machine CAD.

Gabriel finished second in his event, and Alvarado placed third.