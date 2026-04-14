Will County legislator advances bills addressing human trafficking, DNA sharing

State Rep. Nicole La Ha, R- Homer Glen, as seen at the State Capitol. (Photo provided by Illinois General Assembly)

State Rep. Nicole La Ha, R-Homer Glen, has announced the unanimous passage of two pieces of legislation aimed at strengthening public safety and expanding access to critical resources for vulnerable individuals.

House Bill 5580 improves how DNA evidence is communicated across Illinois’ justice system, according to La Ha’s office.

When the Illinois State Police identify a consistent DNA profile, the bill ensures law enforcement and state’s attorneys are automatically notified in writing through the state’s Laboratory Information Management System, a news release from La Ha’s office said.

“This added clarity will help move cases forward more efficiently and ensure key information reaches prosecutors without delay,” the release said.

House Bill 4654 focuses on combating human trafficking by requiring clear, visible resource notices in all public restrooms at Illinois roadside rest areas, the release said.

These locations can offer victims a rare moment of privacy, creating an opportunity to seek help. The initiative was brought forward in partnership with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

Both bills now move to the Senate for further consideration.