Endeavor Health offers free Healthy Endeavors for Kids curriculum to community organizations

The C.W. Avery Family YMCA – located at 15120 Wallin Drive in Plainfield – used Endeavor's Healthy Endeavors for Kids pilot the program during summer camps in 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Endeavor Health is making its Healthy Endeavors for Kids curriculum available to community organizations, schools and youth programs, expanding access to health education that helps children build the skills and confidence they need to thrive.

Designed for children ages 5 to 13, Healthy Endeavors for Kids brings health and wellness education to life through “engaging, hands-on lessons that can be easily implemented in a variety of settings – including schools, park districts, after-school programs, camps and youth organizations," a release from Endeavor said.

The flexible curriculum, available in English and Spanish, requires no clinical background to deliver, making it accessible for teachers, youth leaders and community staff, the release said.

“Endeavor Health is committed to improving the health of the communities we serve. We know that healthy habits formed early in life can shape lifelong physical and emotional wellbeing,” Kristen Murtos, Chief Innovation & Transformation Officer at Endeavor Health, said in the news release. “Through Healthy Endeavors for Kids, we’re partnering with community organizations to expand access to engaging health education that builds confidence, sparks curiosity and empowers children to make healthy choices for life.”

The curriculum focuses on whole-child wellness, helping young people explore what it means to be healthy physically, mentally and emotionally, according to Endeavor.

Through guided discussions, creative activities and real-world skill building, participants learn about eight areas of wellness: mental and emotional wellness, physical wellness, personal care, social skills, wellbeing practices, healthy eating, digital awareness and emergency care, the release said.

The free Healthy Endeavors for Kids curriculum includes:

• 24 structured, 30-minute lesson plans covering key health and wellness topics

• Age-tailored activities for children ages 5–13

• Printable lesson materials, knowledge checks and parent resources

• Facilitator guides with setup instructions and supply lists

• Take-home resources for families to reinforce learning beyond the program setting

Endeavor Health piloted the program during summer camps in 2025 at several community locations, including the C.W. Avery Family YMCA in Plainfield, Tri-Town YMCA in Villa Park, Outreach programs in Lombard and Villa Park, and the Endeavor Health Fitness & Wellness Center in Woodridge.

Healthy Endeavors for Kids was created to increase access to trusted health education, support whole-child wellness, teach essential life skills without stigma, strengthen family engagement and promote long-term community health, Endeavor said.