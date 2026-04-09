Will County educators honored at first Regional Office of Education awards ceremony

Winners of the first annual Will County Regional Office of Education's Educators of Excellence Awards show at the event in Joliet on Thursday, April 2, 2026. (Photo Provided by Kora Bernhardt Photography)

The Will County Regional Office of Education held its inaugural Educators of Excellence Awards to “recognize the outstanding professionals who made a meaningful difference in the lives of students across Will County schools.”

The awards were held on April 2 at Juliet’s in downtown Joliet with a reception and a presentation of the awards.

“The event was created to celebrate the many individuals, both inside and outside the classroom, whose work often deserved recognition but did not always receive it publicly,” said Will County ROE spokesman Patrick Idzik.

Educators were nominated in 10 award categories: classroom teachers, early career educators, student support staff, school support personnel, principals, community volunteers, innovation in education, and lifetime achievement.

Only categories that received at least four nominees were recognized.

After the nominations were received, Idzik said they went through a blind review process conducted by a panel of regional educators selected by the Will County director of professional development.

Three finalists were selected in each category by the panel, and those nominees were reviewed by Regional Superintendent Lisa Caparelli-Ruff to select the winners.

The winners of the first ever Educators of Excellence Awards are:

The awards program was about “recognizing the people who show up for students every day and make our schools stronger through their commitment, care, and professionalism,” said Caparelli-Ruff in a statement. “Will County is filled with exceptional educators and staff, and it was important for us to take the time to celebrate them in a meaningful and public way.”