Kankakee man accused of arriving at Joliet casino with suitcase carrying rifle, ammunition

A Kankakee man is accused of arriving at Harrah’s casino in Joliet with a suitcase containing a rifle and ammunition.

Will County Judge Ken Zelazo ordered Emmett Ezell, 65, to remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act after he was charged with unlawful possession of a SAR1 rifle following a conviction of aggravated battery in Kankakee County.

On April 1, Ezell arrived at Harrah’s casino “with his suitcases and was advised he was previously banned and unwanted,” according to a court filing from Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Platek.

Ezell presented an ID and credit card before he was told he was banned, Platek’s petition said. He then left the area and left his suitcases behind, the petition said.

“Security officers submitted the suitcases to Joliet officers who opened them. An AK-style SAR1 rifle was recovered from one of the suitcases,” Platek’s petition said.

Officers also found a total of 168 rounds of various ammunition, according to Platek’s petition.

The rifle was reported stolen by a Kankakee resident, whom Ezell had “resided with prior to the recent tornadoes,” Platek’s petition said.