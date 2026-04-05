Bourbonnais woman killed in Sunday-morning crash near Channahon

A Bourbonnais woman was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on Interstate 55 near Channahon. (Daily Journal/John Dykstra<!--p:IMC Image Credit-->)

The office of the Will County Coroner’s office reports that a woman was killed in a traffic crash early Sunday on Interstate 55.

Coroner Laurie H. Summers reported that Melissa Prosser, 26, of Bourbannais was pronounced dead at 4:14 a.m. Sunday at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Joliet after a motor vehicle crash on southbound I-55 at mile marker 246 near Channahon.

The crash is under investigation by Illinois State Police.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning and a final cause of death will be determined following final police and toxicology reports.