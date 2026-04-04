Plainfield School District 202 hires two new principals

Plainfield School District 202’s board has approved the hiring of two new principals for the 2026-27 school year.
Both will start their new roles July 1.
Dr. Mike Romeli has been named as the next principal of Heritage Grove Middle School and Patrick Graff will be the next principal at Wallin Oaks Elementary School.
Romeli currently is an assistant principal at Plainfield East High School and has spent his entire academic career there. He worked as a campus monitor, coach and teacher before becoming assistant principal in 2018.
Graff joins District 202 from Bower Elementary School in Warrenville, where he currently is assistant principal. He began his career as an elementary school teacher. He has also worked as a dean of students.