Plainfield School District 202 hires two new principals

Plainfield District 202 hosted a moderated forum for the board candidates at the District 202 office on Thursday, March 16th, 2023 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield School District 202’s board has approved the hiring of two new principals for the 2026-27 school year.

Both will start their new roles July 1.

Dr. Mike Romeli has been named as the next principal of Heritage Grove Middle School and Patrick Graff will be the next principal at Wallin Oaks Elementary School.

Plainfield School District 202’s board has approved the hiring of Dr. Mike Romeli as the next principal of Heritage Grove Middle School. (Photo provided by PSD202)

Romeli currently is an assistant principal at Plainfield East High School and has spent his entire academic career there. He worked as a campus monitor, coach and teacher before becoming assistant principal in 2018.

Plainfield School District 202’s board has approved the hiring of Patrick Graff as the next principal at Wallin Oaks Elementary School. (PSD202)

Graff joins District 202 from Bower Elementary School in Warrenville, where he currently is assistant principal. He began his career as an elementary school teacher. He has also worked as a dean of students.