Joliet to begin water main construction on Raynor, Larkin avenues Monday

A construction crew works on Joliet water main replacement project on Center Street in February 2025. Crews will be doing water main replacement work in Raynor and Larkin avenues beginning April 6, 2026. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet will begin construction on water main replacement projects in two sections of the city on Monday.

The work to construct the new water main along N. Raynor Avenue will require full street closure for through traffic between Plainfield Road and Moran Street.

Local detours will be in place during this stage of the Cunnigham Phase Water Main Replacement Project. This stage of construction is scheduled to begin Monday and last through May 4, the city said.

The work to construct the new water main on Larkin Avenue between Woodlawn Avenue and Larkin Avenue will also begin Monday.

East and west traffic on Glenwood Avenue from Woodlawn Avenue to Larkin Avenue will be maintained, however traffic patterns will be affected daily, and flaggers will be in place at certain times during the construction, the city said.

All work, including pavement restoration, is anticipated to be complete by June 12, the city said.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes for the duration of the work in both projects.

Motorists should drive slowly and cautiously through any construction zone.