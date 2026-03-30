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Timbers of Shorewood to host Hippity-Hop Easter Egg hunt

Children of all ages and their families are invited to attend the Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Timbers of Shorewood, 1100 N. River Road in Shorewood.

Children of all ages and their families are invited to attend the Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Timbers of Shorewood, 1100 N. River Road in Shorewood. (Photo provided by The Timbers of Shorewood)

By Kevin Newberry

Children of all ages and their families are invited to attend the Hippity-Hop Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Timbers of Shorewood, 1100 N. River Road in Shorewood. More than 15,000 eggs have been ordered and filled with candy for the outdoor egg hunt.

The Hippity-Hop Egg Hunt features prizes for everyone and kid-friendly entertainment, including photos with the Easter Bunny, egg hunts for ages 2-12, a petting zoo, caricature artists, Coffee & Repeat’s Coffee Truck, games, prizes, popcorn, hot chocolate and cookies.

For more information, visit timbersofshorewood.com or call 815-609-0669.

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