‘Democracy’ is at stake, protesters say as they turn out for No Kings rallies across Will County

People line up along City Square in downtown Lockport for a No Kings protest on Saturday, March 28, 2026. More than 200 people attended the event. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Kathy and Art Sartori describe themselves as not particularly political people.

The self-described Baby Boomers said the first protest they ever attended was last fall.

That was a No Kings protest in Homer Glen.

When asked what made them attend that rally and the one on Saturday in Lockport, the Lockport couple said, “Democracy.”

Kathy Sartori said she never really followed politics closely until Donald Trump was first elected in 2016. She fears the government is taking a turn that may lead to democracy not surviving.

“Most people here that are our age know what a real democracy looks like. I worry others younger than us won’t really know what that is,” she said.

Her husband, Art, said he was glad to be at the protest on Saturday and that he’s “hoping there is a turnaround.”

The Sartoris were part of more than 200 people who turned out for the No Kings rally in Lockport. People of all ages were in attendance, from senior citizens to young adults and young families.

Protesters held signs as they lined up along 9th Street at City Square in downtown Lockport for a No Kings rally in opposition to the Trump administration on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

One of the young adults in attendance, 24-year-old Noah Martinez of Crest Hill, said this was the third No Kings event he has attended in the past year.

He cited economic issues as the big concern, and he worries more people will have to go hungry, lose jobs, and healthcare before there is any real change from the government.

The war in Iran is going to make the economic strains even worse, he said.

Jackie DeNardo, one of the event organizers, called the war “egregious” and “not warranted” and cited that no approval was given from Congress.

The spending on the war is money being taken away from programs and people who need it. “That to me is absurd,” DeNardo said.

Organizers called the protest day “No Kings 3,″ and multiple rallies were held across Will County including Joliet, Romeoville, Bolingbrook, Lockport, Minooka and Shorewood.

Will County protests were planned for Romeoville at the intersection of 135th Street and North Weber Road, Bolingbrook at the intersection of East Boughton Road and North Janes Avenue, and Lockport, which will hold its first No Kings event in Central Square.

A group of Shorewood senior citizens were holding their No Kings protest in the 1100 block of North Rover Road. The senior group has participated in every major planned protest of the second Trump administration with a dedicated group of family and friends.

An event in Minooka was scheduled for later in the day, beginning around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and West Mondamin Street, near the CIBC Banking Center.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.