Joliet garage heavily damaged in fire

Joliet firefighters at the scene of a garage fire in the 400 block of Ohio Street on Friday, March 27, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet firefighters battled a fire that caused significant damage to a garage on Friday afternoon.

The fire department responded to a report of a detached garage on fire about 4:25 p.m. in the 400 block of Ohio Street, the Joliet Fire Department said.

The first units arrived within three minutes of the call and crews found heavy smoke and flames showing from the structure, the department said.

Responding crews were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes but the garage, used for storage by a nearby store, suffered extensive damage, the department said.

The fire was declared under control by 4:50 p.m.

There were no injuries reported during the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the department said.

Fire crews from Station 1, 4, 5, 6 and 8 were on scene for about one hour, the department said.