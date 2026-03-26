Crest Hill hosting Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

The City of Crest Hill is hosting an Easter egg hunt for the first time this Saturday.

The free family event will be held at 20600 City Center Boulevard in Crest Hill from noon until 2 p.m.

Activities for the afternoon include an Easter Egg Hunt including the chance to find Golden Eggs filled with special prizes, a petting zoo, crafts, games with prizes, photos with the Easter Bunny, refreshments, and “special surprises.”

All Crest Hill residents are welcome to come take part.

“Be sure to bring your egg-collecting baskets and arrive a bit early to enjoy all the festivities,” Ward 2 Alderwoman Claudia Gazal, who organized the event for the Crest Hill Events Committee, posted on Facebook. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to connect with our community and create lasting memories.”