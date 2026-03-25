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The Herald-News

Joliet holds open house today on upcoming water main projects

Pipe for the Ingalls Avenue water main project is stacked up along a side street on Thursday, July 6, 2023 in Joliet.

Pipe seen in this file photo was stacked up for a water main project in Joliet in 2023. (Bob Okon)

By Bob Okon

The city of Joliet will hold an open house Wednesday for its 2026 water main replacement plans.

The open house is 5-7 p.m. at the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Administration Building located at 815 Adler St.

Residents, business owners and others in the community can lean more about the water main replace projects at the open house held by the Public Utilities Department.

Information also is available on the city website, joliet.gov, by going to the Construction Zone site on the Public Utilities page.

People can call the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220 with questions.

JolietWill CountyLocal NewsGovernmentWaterConstructionWill County Front Headlines
Bob Okon

Bob Okon

Bob Okon covers local government for The Herald-News