Joliet holds open house today on upcoming water main projects

Pipe seen in this file photo was stacked up for a water main project in Joliet in 2023. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet will hold an open house Wednesday for its 2026 water main replacement plans.

The open house is 5-7 p.m. at the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant Administration Building located at 815 Adler St.

Residents, business owners and others in the community can lean more about the water main replace projects at the open house held by the Public Utilities Department.

Information also is available on the city website, joliet.gov, by going to the Construction Zone site on the Public Utilities page.

People can call the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220 with questions.