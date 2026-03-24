Romeoville getting new Route 66 Park, making enhancements to Veterans Memorial

The new Route 66 stop in Romeoville will be located at the corner of Illinois Route 53 and Montrose Drive in conjunction with the adjacent park space. The existing Veterans Memorial will be relocated to a larger area by Village Hall. (Photo provided by village of Romeoville)

The village of Romeoville will be putting in a new Route 66-themed stop in recognition of the famous roadway’s 100th anniversary.

The design process is just beginning, but some ideas for this new attraction include elements from all eight states along the route, a themed sculpture, native plantings, open space, and among other ideas, the village said in a news release.

The new Route 66 stop will be located at the corner of Illinois Route 53 and Montrose Drive in conjunction with the adjacent park space, the village said.

The existing veterans memorial will be relocated to a more expansive area by village hall.

The new veterans memorial site will feature the same pillars, engraved bricks, and eagle statue from the current location. In addition to these same elements, design work is starting on the new larger space, the village said.

Concepts include an eternal flame, garden beds, open space, and trellises. A new parking lot will be added to the end of Albert Drive and feature an in/out connection with 135th Street, the village said.

The new lot is intended to relieve a parking crunch and make for a much closer walk for all those attending events or looking to honor those that have served our nation throughout the year, the village said.

“These changes will provide a tremendous upgrade to both sites,” Mayor John Noak said in the release. “From honoring our veterans with an enhance space to adding our own unique Route 66 stop, we think these will each be celebrated spaces in their own right.”