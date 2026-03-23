2 dogs die in Plainfield townhome fire

The Plainfield Fire Protection District has a new fire engine that will help enhance its readiness. The 2025 Pierce Pumper is currently housed at the district’s Station Three, 25001 W. 119th Street, Plainfield (Photo provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection Dstrict)

A townhome in Plainfield was left uninhabitable following a fire on Saturday.

The Plainfield Fire Protection District was dispatched at around 6:29 p.m. to the 24800 block of Gates Lane in Plainfield for an odor investigation.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a working fire in one unit of a multi-unit townhouse building. Additional resources were requested, and firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, the fire district said.

The residents were not home at the time of the incident, and all residents in adjoining units were able to evacuate safely, the fire district said.

Two dogs did die in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but damage to the unit is estimated at approximately $40,000, the fire district said.

The fire protection district received assistance with station coverage from the Aurora, Troy, Minooka, Montgomery, and Troy fire protection district and Romeoville Fire Department, the fire protection said.

The Plainfield Police Department also assisted at the scene.