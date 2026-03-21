Will County Forest District police raise $3,700 for Special Olympics through Polar Plunge

A team organized by Forest Preserve District of Will County police participated in the March 14 Polar Plunge at Braidwood Recreation Club to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will Count y police organized a team to raise thousands of dollars for the Special Olympics Illinois through the annual Polar Plunge event.

The event, held March 14 at the Braidwood Recreation Club, raised more than $175,000 with the Forest Preserve District contributing $3,700, which surpassed the team’s goal.

“This event is important to the department because it gives us a chance to come out and raise money and awareness for Special Olympics,” Police Sgt. Rick Lewandowski said in a news release.

“It kicks off our fundraising year and by doing something as crazy as jumping into a freezing cold lake, it grabs attention for a great cause,” he said.

The Forest Preserve District police team will be participating in a number of other upcoming events, including a Plane Pull at Lewis University , Cop on a Rooftop and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Over the past three years, the district’s police department has raised nearly $35,000 for Special Olympics, according to the release.

The statewide effort supports the more than 23,000 traditional Special Olympics athletes as well as 13,000 Young Athletes, according to the release.

Donations help provide athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics programming and reveal their inner champion.