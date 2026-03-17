Illinois State Police vehicles damaged in I-80 crashes in Joliet

An Illinois State Police vehicle damaged at 4:10 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2026, on Interstate 80 in Joliet, in a Scott's Law or Move Over Law violation crash, according to Illinois State Police. (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

Two Illinois State Police squad vehicles were damaged in Joliet by motorists who failed to move over on Interstate 80.

The first crash occurred about 4 a.m. Monday on the westbound lanes of I-80 near Houbolt Road in Joliet, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

“Trooper was stopped behind a crash scene with their emergency lights activated when a vehicle failed to move over and side swiped the driver’s side of the trooper’s squad car,” police said.

The trooper was inside of his squad car at the time of the crash but was uninjured, police said.

The driver who struck the trooper’s vehicle was issued a citation for what’s known as a Scott’s Law, or Move Over Law violation.

The second crash involving a state police vehicle occurred about 4:10 a.m. while another trooper was assisting with the first crash related to the Move Over Law violation, police said.

Another vehicle passing the crash scene failed to move over and struck one of the vehicles in the initial crash, which then got pushed into the second trooper’s squad vehicle, police said.

That driver was also issued a citation for a Move Over Law violation, police said.