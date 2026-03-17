Brady Pettigrew earns All-State honors as Bolingbrook dominates postseason recognition

Bolingbrook’s Brady Pettigrew makes a baseline pass against Benet in the Class 4A Bolingbrook Sectional championship game on Friday, March 6, 2026 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf)

Brady Pettigrew, a consensus top-20 national prospect for the class of 2028, earned first-team All-State honors in 4A after leading Bolingbrook to the supersectional round.

Pettigrew averaged more than 20 points per game and holds offers from Arizona State, Florida, Illinois and USC among others. He also claimed Southwest Prairie Conference West MVP honors. His Bolingbrook teammates didn’t lag far behind.

Senior Trey Brost, a Michigan Tech commit, earned third-team All-State recognition. One of the state’s top three-point shooters, he was a first-team All-SPC selection. First-year Raider TJ Williams, a senior, earned special mention All-State after averaging the team’s second-most points and building a reputation as one of the area’s top dunkers. Williams, currently uncommitted, has been in contact with Division I UIC. He also made first-team All-SPC.

Beyond Bolingbrook, the area produced other standout seasons and honors.

Lockport advanced to the sectional semifinals before losing to Marist, finishing 27-6 overall. The Porters’ success was built on the shoulders of junior twins Nedas and Nojus Venckus. Nedas earned third-team All-State recognition after averaging 20 points per game on 44% shooting from beyond the arc. At 6-foot-3, Division I programs are already watching. His twin brother Nojus earned special mention All-State after averaging 15 points per game on 47% three-point shooting. Both were All-Southwest Suburban Conference selections.

Plainfield East went 20-13 and reached the regional championship before losing to Bolingbrook. Junior KJ Miller led the effort, earning special mention All-State honors. He topped the team in scoring, earned All-Conference recognition, and holds offers from multiple Division I programs.

Joliet West finished 21-11 despite losing major contributors to graduation and transfer last season. Coach Jeremy Kreiger’s rebuild paid dividends. Three seniors earned All-Southwest Prairie Conference recognition: Ryan Lipke, Aamir Shannon, and Deven Triplett. The Wildcats’ season ended in the playoffs when Lockport advanced past them, but the postseason honors suggest the program is headed in the right direction.