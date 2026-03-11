Will County Sheriff’s Office withholds fatal shooting investigation records

Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley’s Office will still not disclose the records of the internal investigation regarding a lieutenant’s fatal shooting in 2022 that resulted in a $2.75 million civil settlement against the county.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office denied a Freedom of Information Act request from Shaw Local seeking records on the findings of an internal investigation of Lt. John Allen’s fatal shooting of Gregory Walker, 65, of Crest Hill.

In 2022, Walker had taken hostages at a bank in Romeoville while armed with a revolver. Video of the incident showed Walker releasing the hostages, unloading his revolver and surrendering to law enforcement.

The video showed Walker on his knees with his hands on his head. He is shot in the chest after he gets up and exits the bank.

A grand jury found no probable cause that Allen committed a crime. Walker’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the county that led to a $2.75 million settlement.

Allen was fired on July 23, 2025 following an investigation “conducted by a third party,” according to the sheriff’s office. Allen appealed the termination.

SWAT members with Will County Sheriff's Office storm the vestibule of Fifth Third Bank on May 10, 2022, in Romeoville, after Gregory Walker, 65, of Crest Hill, was fatally shot by Will County Sheriff's Lt. John Allen. (Photo provided by Illinois State Police)

The sheriff’s office will not release the internal investigation records on Allen’s case under the claim that such a disclosure would “interfere with active administrative enforcement proceedings,” according to a letter on Tuesday from Kelsey Reid, the sheriff’s FOIA administrator.

“The employment issue is subject to a pending arbitration,” Reid’s letter said.

The letter also contends the records are exempt from public disclosure because they are considered “preliminary drafts, notes, recommendations, memoranda and other records in which opinions are expressed.”

Last August, the sheriff’s office had denied the same request and cited the same exemptions.

Elizabeth Matthews, sheriff’s office spokeswoman, was asked on Tuesday why Allen’s arbitration is still ongoing and whether there were details she could share regarding the findings of the internal investigation.

“It will be many months before we hear anything regarding the arbitrator’s decision. We will provide you updated information once we receive it. Thanks for your patience,” Matthews said.

The sheriff’s office also decided on Tuesday not to disclose any letters, emails and notices sent to Allen regarding his termination.

Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow speaks at a news conference in 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Last year, Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow spoke about the Allen case in a FOX 32 Chicago interview with Garry McCarthy, former superintendent for the Chicago Police Department.

Glasgow said his office spent “two and half years” struggling with whether Allen’s shooting was a “negligent act or reckless act.”

Glasgow said his office “got to a point” where they weren’t “100% sure” and decided to let a grand jury decide.

The grand jury proceeding was almost like a trial, as the jurors heard from 27 witnesses, including experts, and considered more than 100 exhibits. Some details about the proceeding were described in a motion from Glasgow’s office.

Allen’s attorney, Jeff Tomczak, said his client testified in the proceeding.

The substance of the grand jury proceedings are confidential under law and transcripts are not publicly disclosed.