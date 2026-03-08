Will County’s Pathways to Professions expo connects job seekers with 80 employers

Attendees speak with representatives from a variety of Will County employers at the 2025 Pathways to Professions Career Expo. The annual expo returns on Tuesday, March 10 at the Romeoville Athletic and Events Center. (Photo provided by office of Will County Executive)

The Workforce Services Division of Will County will be hosting its annual Pathways to Professions Career Expo in Romeoville.

The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, at the Romeoville Athletic and Events Center, 55 Phelps Ave., Romeoville.

The free expo aims to connect job seekers with more than 80 employers from a wide range of in-demand industries, a news release from the county said.

The expo will focus on providing educational insights into how to succeed in a variety of employment fields, the release said.

Representatives from Will County’s growth industries, including transportation, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and IT services, will be on hand.

The expo is sponsored by ComEd, Earthrise Energy, Joliet Junior College, Advantage Driver Training and Teledyne Storm Microwave.

Attendees can visit jobs4people.org/P2P-Expo to learn more and register.