Lane closures coming on I-55 at I-80 in Will County

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois Department of Transportation said overnight closures of Interstate 55 at Interstate 80 in Will County that were planned for this week will be moved to next week.

The closures are part of the reconstruction work in Joliet, Channahon, and Shorewood. They are needed to allow crews to safely remove existing steel beams and install new ones on I-80 bridges over the expressway.

On Monday, northbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between U.S. Route 6 and I-80 starting at 9 p.m. and will be closed entirely between midnight and 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

During the closure, a detour will direct northbound I-55 drivers to exit at eastbound I-80, then take northbound Houbolt Road and reenter westbound I-80, returning to northbound I-55.

On Tuesday, southbound I-55 will be reduced to one lane between Illinois Route 59 and I-80 at 9 p.m. and will be closed fully, along with the westbound I-80 ramp to southbound I-55 at midnight. Lanes and the ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

While closed, a detour will direct southbound I-55 motorists to exit at westbound I-80 to southbound Ridge Road and reenter eastbound I-80 back to southbound I-55.

IDOT stated that “as the I-80 reconstruction continues, the public should continue to expect lane shifts, overnight lane closures and significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area.”

Drivers are asked to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in work zones, obey the speed limit and watch out for workers and equipment.

More information about the full I-80 project can be found at I80will.org, while up-to-date traffic and road conditions can be found by following IDOT on social media.