Joliet’s MorningStar Mission holds culinary caravan fundraiser

MorningStar Mission in Joliet shows its 2025 logo. (Photo provided by MorningStar Mission)

Tickets are currently available for the annual culinary caravan that serves as a fundraiser for MorningStar Mission in Joliet.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 12.

Participants will be leaving on school buses from The Loft at 15 Ash St., Frankfort, at 5:30 p.m., and will enjoy an evening of dining at three restaurants: The Wine Thief Provisions & Bistro, La Dolce Vita and Fat Rosie’s.

Guests will finish the evening with desserts from Fleckenstein’s Bakery back at The Loft.

Tickets are $75 and available at morningstarmission.org.

This caravan is sponsored by Ozinga. MorningStar Mission serves all of Will County by providing food, housing, recovery, counseling and guidance with many programs for individuals.

Attending the culinary caravan is just one way you can assist individuals in need of these services.

For more information about the culinary caravan or how you can help MorningStar Mission, contact Peggy Sue Munday at 815-722-5780.