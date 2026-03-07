Driver sought in fatal Homer Glen hit-and-run that killed Lockport woman

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Friday night in Homer Glen that resulted in the death of a Lockport woman.

About 6 p.m., Will County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an injured person in the roadway on 159th Street between Gougar and Cedar roads, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies later determined the injured person was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

She has been identified as Louise M. Vieni, 65, of Lockport, who was pronounced dead at 6:54 p.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, the Will County Coroner’s Office said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a driver hit a dog while heading east on 159th Street and when the driver stopped and they also found an injured person in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a previous driver who didn’t stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver who struck the dog and another passerby began to render aid to the injured person on the road, later identified as Vieni.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday, the coroner’s office said. Final cause and manner will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports.

Those who might have witnessed the crash are asked to call the Will County Sheriff’s Office at 815-727-8575.