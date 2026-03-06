Colorado woman charged in Shorewood drug-induced homicide case

A woman from Colorado has been charged with the 2023 drug-induced homicide of a man who died from ingesting fentanyl in Shorewood.

The Will County case against Briana Amberae Trumbo, 34, of Thornton, Colorado, was filed on Feb. 19 but it was kept under seal from public view until this week.

Trumbo was taken to the Will County jail on Monday.

A grand jury indicted Trumbo on charges of the Sept. 16, 2023 drug-induced homicide of Trent Veleker, 24, and the delivery of fentanyl.

The case is the result of a Shorewood Police Department investigation.

Officers discovered Snapchat messages between Trumbo and Veleker that began on Aug. 30, 2023, about two weeks before Veleker’s death, prosecutors said.

In those messages, Trumbo told Veleker that she’s from Colorado but lived in Shorewood and picked up her drugs in the far east side of Joliet, prosecutors said.

Trumbo is accused of accepting payment from Veleker to deliver him drugs and Veleker died at his residence as a result of ingesting fentanyl, according to a court petition from the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“[Trumbo] knew of the dangers of the drugs she delivered to the victim as she told him not to die,” prosecutors said.

Electronic messages obtained by police allegedly showed how Trumbo did “not want to get caught” if Veleker died and asked him “not to use her real name,” prosecutors said.

On March 11, prosecutors plan to argue why Trumbo should remain in jail under the SAFE-T Act. Prosecutors contend Trumbo is a “clear and present danger to the community.”