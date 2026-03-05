Will County Nature Foundation donates more than $45,000 to forest preserve programs

Will County Forest Preserve District Executive Director Tracy Chapman (from left), Forest Preserve District Board President Judy Ogalla, Nature Foundation Executive Director Tara Neff, Forest Preserve District Deputy Director Adam Oestmann, and Forest Preserve District Board and Nature Foundation Board members Julie Berkowicz, Elnalyn Costa and Dawn Bullock with the latest donation from the Nature Foundation in February 2026. (Photo provided Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Nature Foundation of Will County raised $45,200 in the most recent quarter to support Forest Preserve District of Will County programs, conservation efforts and exhibits.

The donation was presented to the Forest Preserve District Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 11 meeting.

Of the funds donated, $11,500 will go toward prizes and incentives for the Route 66 Get Your Kicks Challenge, the Be a Trailblazer experience and the 2026 Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, according to a news release announcing the donation.

“All of these activities help encourage people to visit new places, meet new people and spend time in the preserves,” Foundation Executive Director Tara Neff said in the release. “All of these things make people happy and healthy.”

Another $9,200 will go for prescribed burns, $5,000 will go to the Pembina Pipeline for invasive species management at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, and more than $8,000 will be designated for the Restore Will County small grant program, according to the release.

Another $7,500 will support visitor center exhibits, including the Federal Duck Stamp Art Display at Plum Creek Nature Center and “I Am Not a Costume” at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

An additional $12,000 will support the Willy’s Wilderness website, animal ambassadors and public and nature education programs, according to the release.

The Nature Foundation of Will County enhances recreational and educational opportunities within the Forest Preserve District. Visit willcountynature.org to learn more.