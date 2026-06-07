Heavy police response to a mental health crisis involving a gun Saturday near Cary

Police were able to safely take a man to a hospital after a mental health crisis involving firearms prompted a large police presence Saturday morning near Cary, officials report.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 5:30 a.m. Saturday to a residence near Cary on Hickory Nut Grove Road for a 30-year-old man making suicidal statements. The man had “sent a video depicting himself holding a firearm to his head ...,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The man also “threatened to shoot law enforcement officers and others.”

Deputies made contact with the man, whose behavior “became increasingly agitated and confrontational,” according to the release. Officers determined two other adults who live at the home were staying elsewhere and were not in danger.

“Given that no other individuals were inside the residence and to avoid unnecessarily escalating the situation, deputies disengaged from the immediate scene while continuing investigative efforts and monitoring the circumstances,” officials said in the release.

Sheriff’s detectives obtained a firearms restraining order and a search warrant to secure firearms from inside the house and allow family members to return home, according to the release.

Lake County’s SWAT team executed the court-authorized search warrant and found that the man was not inside. Detectives “recovered multiple firearms from the residence pursuant to the court order,” officials said in the release.

Detectives determined the man left the house in a car “but remained in the area.” With help from the Cary Police Department, officers found the car in a parking lot near Three Oaks Road and Route 14 in Cary, according to the release.

Officers were able to take the man into custody without force or incident, officials said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital.

“This incident is a great example of law enforcement agencies working together to achieve the best possible outcome,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Our deputies, detectives, SWAT team members and partner agencies exercised patience, restraint and professionalism throughout this incident.

“By taking a measured approach and slowing the situation down, we were able to safely take this individual into custody without the use of force and connect him with the help he needs. I’m proud of the collaborative effort that prioritized the safety of everyone involved.”

Police departments from Cary, Algonquin, Oakwood Hills, Fox River Grove and Island Lake assisted with traffic control and road closures during portions of the incident.

Hickory Nut Grove Road is on the border of Lake and McHenry counties.